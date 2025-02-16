Meghan markle under 'pressure' to prove herself before Netflix premiere

Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling the "pressure" of putting her work out there ahead of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Professor Jonathan Shalit, an industry expert, told MailOnline that Meghan has likely been working intensely behind-the-scenes.

He said, "When you're managing a programme or a podcast there's a lot of hard work you don't see," adding, "My guess is she's being working very hard for four or five months."

"Feeling pressure when you put your work in the public domain to be judged - there's always going to be pressure," Jonathan added.

The expert went on to add that the Duchess of Sussex, who recently made a surprising return to Instagram, is "working hard to pay the bills."

The show, originally scheduled to release in January, was pushed to March due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Over the past five months, Meghan has been focused on building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which includes products reportedly sold at Netflix House stores in Dallas and Philadelphia.

Moreover, insiders suggest, "If Meghan's show is a massive hit and she sells tons of products off the back of it then maybe Netflix will reconsider but at this stage it's all about them supporting her show and then quietly letting the contract run its course."

Following the cancellation of Meghan’s $20 million Spotify deal, this project is "a bigger deal for her than it is for Netflix."

"If her show doesn't take off, then her merchandise will be quietly taken off the shelves and replaced with products associated with a more popular show," the tipster added.