'Full Metal Jacket' star Kevyn Major Howard passes awat at 69

Kevyn Major Howard has passed away at the age of 69.

The Canadian actor and photographer died on February 14 in Las Vegas hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.

The news of his death was confirmed by his family to TMZ.

According to reports Kevyn had been battling respiratory issues in the weeks before his death, though the official cause has not yet been determined.

The Full Metal Jacket star was born in 1956 in Montreal, Canada, and later moved to LA to pursue an acting career. Kevyn appeared in popular TV shows such as MacGyver, Magnum P.I., and Miami Vice.

The actor, who played major roles in films like, Scarface and Sudden Impact, stepped away from acting in late 1990s.

Kevyn Major Howard is survived by his wife, Tiffanie, stepdaughter Kayla, sister Kim, and brother Kelsey.

Following his death Matthew Modine, Kevyn’s Full Metal Jacket co-star paid tribute to him on X (Formerly Twitter).

“Kevyn Major Howard gave and gave and gave so much to the world and especially the men and women of our armed forces. He became famous for his role of 'Rafterman' in Stanley Kubrick’s FULL METAL JACKET,” he wrote.

The actor added, "His portrayal gave him a unique entrée into the world of the US Marine Corps. This led him on a decades-long journey to be in service of our nation’s bravest."

"Thank you for your dedication to others and to America. May all the gods bless you Kevyn. Rest in peace. #SemperFidelis," Matthew Modine concluded.