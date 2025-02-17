 
Princess Diana received loved up letter from King Charles on wedding day

February 17, 2025

Princess Diana received a sweet letter from King Charles ahead of her wedding day.

The former Princess of Wales, who was also the first of His Majesty, got a letter from her to-be husband, as he made a love confession.

According to Andrew Morton's book, 'Diana: In Her Own Words', Diana recalled: "He sent me a very nice signet ring the night before to Clarence House, with the Prince of Wales feathers on and a very nice card that said: 'I'm so proud of you and when you come up I'll be there at the altar for you tomorrow.

"'Just look 'em in the eye and knock 'em dead.'"

Speaking further about her wedding day, Diana told Mr Morton: "I remember being so in love with my husband that I couldn't take my eyes off him," reports the Express.

