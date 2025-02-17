Julianne Moore criticizes Trump for banning her book 'Freckleface Strawberry'

Julianne Moore is criticizing President Donald Trump's administration for banning her book, Freckleface Strawberry.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the actress and children's book author revealed that the Department of Defense Education Activity had removed her book from schools.

"It is a great shock for me to learn that my first book, Freckleface Strawberry, has been banned by the Trump Administration from schools run by the Department of Defense," Julianne began her lengthy post.

She further penned, "Freckleface Strawberry is a semi-autobiographical story about a seven year old girl who dislikes her freckles but eventually learns to live with them when she realizes that she is different 'just like everybody else.'"

"It is a book I wrote for my children and for other kids to remind them that we all struggle, but are united by our humanity and our community,” continued The Room Next Door actress.

"kids like me, growing up with a parent in the service and attending a [DoDEA] school, will not have access to a book written by someone whose life experience is so similar to their own,” added Julianne, whose father is a Vietnam War veteran.

For those unversed, Julianne's book hit shelves in 2007. The Freckleface Strawberry is a story of a 7-year-old child who learns to accept herself, red hair, freckles, and all.