'Breaking Bad' creator calls out Hollywood for glamorizing 'bad guys'

Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad, is calling out Hollywood for glamorizing evil characters.

Speaking at the Writers Guild of America Awards on February 15, the producer and director expressed his concerns about film and TV series glamorizing bad guys.

"For decades, we've made the villains too sexy," said Vince. "When we create characters as indelible as Michael Corleone or Hannibal Lecter or Darth Vader or Tony Soprano, viewers everywhere pay attention.

“They say, 'Man, those dudes are badass! I want to be that cool,” continued the Better Call Sual creator.

"When that happens, fictional bad guys stop being the cautionary tales that they were intended to be. God help us, they become aspirational,” he added.

For those unversed, Vince was honored with the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for achievement in television writing at the ceremony.