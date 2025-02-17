 
Prince Harry offers 'heartfelt support' amid fresh vow

Prince Harry has pledged to “bring on” the next Invictus Games in the UK despite the security challenges

February 17, 2025

Prince Harry has offered his support and listened to personal stories after the duke spent time at the Nations’ Home.

According to a statement released on Harry and Meghan Markle’s website, the penultimate day of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 was a testament to the spirit of unity.

The Duke spent time at the Nations’ Home, a vibrant gathering place designed to connect families, friends, and supporters of the athletes. This space has offered much-needed comfort throughout the games, providing a sense of belonging for all those who have stood by the competitors on their journey.

It further said while at the Nations’ Home, the Duke interacted with several families, listening to their personal stories and offering his 'heartfelt support'.

“It was a moment to recognize the strength, not only of the competitors, but of the people who’ve been alongside them, cheering them on through each challenge and triumph,” the statement reads.

Later in the day, Harry attended the sitting volleyball competition, where the competitors’ incredible skill took center stage.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has pledged to “bring on” the next Invictus Games in the UK despite the security challenges it will present for him and his family—Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet.

