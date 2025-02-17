Prince Harry honors Marie-Mai, Jelly Roll in latest statement

Prince Harry has apparently honored musicians Marie-Mai, Jelly Roll, Barenaked Ladies and others after they performed at Invictus Games in Canada.

The duke honored the musicians in his latest statement issued on his and Meghan Markle’s website following the closing ceremony of the event.

The statement reads, “As the final moments of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler came to a close, emotions ran high as we celebrated the extraordinary spirit of our competitors, the strength of their journeys, and the power of unity.

“Over the past week, we’ve witnessed incredible feats of courage, strength, and perseverance, each one a testament to the unbreakable spirit of those who have served.”

It further said, “The closing ceremony marked a bittersweet end to this remarkable chapter, as we gathered one last time to honor the competitors who have made us all proud.”

The statement mentioned the musicians, saying: “Musical acts including The War and Treaty, Marie-Mai, Jelly Roll and Barenaked Ladies took center stage, performing to a crowd of champions, family and friends.”