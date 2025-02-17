Kate Middlton, Prince William take back control from the public and media

Prince William and Kate Midleton have been brought under the microscope due to their new bid for controlling their own narrative

The assistant editor of The Times has a lot to say about the Valentines Day snap that Prince William and Kate Middleton shared on their Instagram account.

What cements this in royal history is the fact that this is the very first time that the Wales’s have acknowledged Valentines Day so publicly.

So, to Ms Mansey, “Both the Valentine’s post and the video are part of a wider departure from the traditional way the couple have engaged with the public.”

And “The new approach to communicating with the public over the past year was described by a Palace source as an ‘evolution’.”

In other words, “when they have something important to impart, William and Kate want to say it themselves without their words being taken out of context,” the expert noted.

Even a source highlighted this shift and said, “The princess, when she has updates to give about her health, has given them herself directly to the public. You’re not seeing that coming from a Palace spokesperson.”

For those unversed, this change has been noted, not only via the Valentines Day post, but also through the Princess’ cancer remission video that not only had a voice over, but also a more PDA filled home-video theme which was a first for the Firm as well.