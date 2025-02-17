Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana face on-stage mishap at 2025 BAFTAs

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana share an awkward minute on stage while presenting the BAFTA award.

Selena Gomez encountered a brief moment of confusion while presenting an award at the 2025 BAFTAs, held at The Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night.

The actress was on stage alongside Emilia Pérez costar Zoe Saldana to announce the recipient of the Outstanding Debut award.

As they prepared to reveal the winner, Selena hesitated while reading the script, prompting a lighthearted exchange between the two presenters.

"You read it," Selena told Zoe, who replied, "You read it." After a pause, Selena quietly admitted, "I don't know what it says," before proceeding with the announcement: "Sorry, Kneecap... Rich [Peppiatt]..."

Pertinent to mention, Selena Gomez received her first BAFTA nomination in 2025 for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez.

Despite her nomination, the award was won by her co-star, Zoe Saldaña.