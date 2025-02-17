 
Geo News

Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana face on-stage mishap at 2025 BAFTAs

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana share an awkward minute on stage while presenting the BAFTA award

By
Web Desk
|

February 17, 2025

Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana face on-stage mishap at 2025 BAFTAs

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana share an awkward minute on stage while presenting the BAFTA award.

Selena Gomez encountered a brief moment of confusion while presenting an award at the 2025 BAFTAs, held at The Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night.

The actress was on stage alongside Emilia Pérez costar Zoe Saldana to announce the recipient of the Outstanding Debut award.

As they prepared to reveal the winner, Selena hesitated while reading the script, prompting a lighthearted exchange between the two presenters.

"You read it," Selena told Zoe, who replied, "You read it." After a pause, Selena quietly admitted, "I don't know what it says," before proceeding with the announcement: "Sorry, Kneecap... Rich [Peppiatt]..."

Pertinent to mention, Selena Gomez received her first BAFTA nomination in 2025 for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez.

Despite her nomination, the award was won by her co-star, Zoe Saldaña.

Kylie Jenner offers BTS glimpse from her stunning BAFTA look
Kylie Jenner offers BTS glimpse from her stunning BAFTA look
Prince Harry's nonexistent presence in Prince William now tugging at heartstrings
Prince Harry's nonexistent presence in Prince William now tugging at heartstrings
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' used 'SNL' appearance as PR move?
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' used 'SNL' appearance as PR move?
Prince Louis, Charlotte and George draw portraits to support Kate Middleton's cause
Prince Louis, Charlotte and George draw portraits to support Kate Middleton's cause
Mauricio Umansky shares unexpected news after terrifying incident
Mauricio Umansky shares unexpected news after terrifying incident
Chris Rock gives Kim Kardashian a major stamp of approval video
Chris Rock gives Kim Kardashian a major stamp of approval
Ryan Reynolds makes quirky statement on battle with Justin Baldoni video
Ryan Reynolds makes quirky statement on battle with Justin Baldoni
Vin Diesel offers glimpses into big upcoming film
Vin Diesel offers glimpses into big upcoming film