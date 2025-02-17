Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher's divorce could turn ugly after actress' remarks

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's mid divorce dynamic may soon get sour

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's divorce could get contentious after the actress opened up about some personal events.

Fisher announced their divorce in an Instagram post in April 2024.

She wrote: “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.

However, the actress recently opened up about her divorce from The Dictator star and noted that she’s had support from women in her life.

In her interview to promote the new Bridget Jones movie, Fisher said: "The women in my life have held me. The female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me. I'm actually going to get emotional."

"I'm sitting here today because of them. I've learnt so much about the power of female friendship and I've just learnt that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are. It has been this expansive learning curve," she added.

Now, an insider claims Sacha has taken her remarks about women to mean that she supports Rebel Wilson, who accused him of sexual harassment.

The tipster told Radar Online: "This comment left Sacha furious.”

"It felt like a blatant statement that she was on side with Rebel, the whole women sticking together thing was obvious and that is what he drew from the situation and it has made him very cross and upset,” they continued.

"Sacha was fuming when he read that, he felt utterly betrayed,” the mole revealed.

"It might have been thinly veiled but it was enough to upset Sacha a lot, Isla very much appeared to be setting her stall out,” said the source, who’s a close pal of the Borat star.

“There may have been some issues before, but the allegations about how he made Rebel feel were a major factor – and it appears she wants anyone in the industry who will listen to know how she feels,” they added.

"They have always been very private people so Isla speaking out was a massive shock to him, and a clear sign she isn't going to be the doting wife anymore,” they concluded of Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen.