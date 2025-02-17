Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' used 'SNL' appearance as PR move?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' appearance at 'Saturday Night Live' 50th special may have been a move to repair their image

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' appearance at Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special has been analyzed by a body language expert who thinks they might have used humour to repair their reputation amid the Justin Baldoni legal battle.

During the audience Q&A segment of the show, Ryan poked fun at the ongoing legal battle between them and Blake’s It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Body language expert Judi James told Mail Online: “Appearing on a 'no holds barred' show like Saturday Night Live when you're in the middle of a legal and a PR battle can seem brave to the point of reckless but humor and even self-effacing mockery can be a great diffuser.”

“The ability to be able to laugh at yourself is seen as an attractive and rapport-building trait as well as one that helps to break the ice and tension with the public.”

“Laughter relaxes the body and the mind and when you laugh with the person who has been put on the spot you regain those feelings of rapport that you might have had before,” she explained.

After noting that the couple’s red carpet body language “displays suggest some awkwardness,” Judi noted how Blake reacted when Ryan got up to answer the host’s question. The Deadpool star was asked how he was doing, and he quipped: “Great. Why, what have you heard?”

“Ryan stands to volunteer a question, adopting a performed look of boyishly bashful innocence with his brows raised and his eyes widened while his hands begin to wring in front of his torso…”

“Blake begins by performing a more complex narrowed eye smile of good humor plus a closed lip mouth smile with some puckering and pulling down that suggests mixed emotions.”

Judi noted that the Gossip Girl star smiled initially but “her expression changes quickly when Ryan makes his comment. Her smile dies and her head snaps round and upward to look at him in either acted or genuine concern.”

This comes after Blake sued her costar and director Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and an alleged smear campaign. Baldoni has denied the allegations and filed a counter lawsuit.