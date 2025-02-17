Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's move shows 2025 is 'make or break' year for Sussexes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are treating 2025 as a "make-or-break" year, according to an expert.

Meghan made a Valentine’s Day post featuring herself kissing Prince Harry at dinner, which Royal expert Brittany, from Royal News Network, has dubbed "very cringey."

“You've got to note too that Meghan Markle's post about Harry came shortly [after] Catherine and William, for the first time, posted a little Valentine's Day picture,” the expert remarked.

Brittany went on to argue that such a move suggests the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “desperate “ and think that 2025 is their last chance to make it.

"You can really feel the desperation – it's really starting to set in as 2025, we know for sure, is make it or break it for Harry and Meghan,” she said.

This comes after Meghan and Harry made PDA filled appearances at the Invictus Games in Canada.

Prince Harry also opened up about the experience, telling People, “It’s incredible to be back in Canada. Canada couldn’t be more appropriate to host the first Winter Games. Everyone is so excited.”

Gushing over Meghan’s support, he said: "To have my wife here supporting me is amazing. I love that she’s by my side. It’s such an important piece to this whole adventure."