Prince Harry's claim about Prince Archie dubbed 'pathetic'

Prince Harry has been slammed for claiming that his five-year-old son Prince Archie asked about landmines.

A former Buckingham Palace staffer told Radar Online: "I can't believe Harry has trotted out this nonsense to try and get some sympathy votes."

The insider vented: "Talk about exploitative or what! This conversation just didn't take place. Jeez, what else do they discuss? Global warming? The war in Gaza?”

"Most five-year-olds want to talk about cartoons and snacks and not geo-politics and armed conflicts in Africa. It was a pretty pathetic and lame stunt," added the mole.

The staffer’s anger comes after Harry told the crowd at the Invictus Games that Archie asked to see the footage of his grandma Diana walking through a minefield in Angola.

He then shared details with Canadian broadcaster CTV during an interview at a wheelchair basketball game.

The Duke of Sussex said: "It's hard because kids don't always ask the right questions. There's no filter. You either shut it down right away, which I will never do, or you engage in the conversation and try to explain things.”

"Archie was asking about landmines so I was talking about how some of these guys participating in the Invictus Games were blown up," the father-of-two continued.

"Interestingly, it gave me a chance to talk about my mum, his grandma, which I didn't even really consider," Harry shared. “He wanted to see videos and photographs of her out there doing her thing for landmines all those years ago.”

"It produced a very interesting conversation, different from what I thought it would be," Prince Harry remarked.