Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after Prince Harry's reconciliation remarks

Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement about King Charles following his estranged son Prince Harry’s trip to Canada with Meghan Markle for Invictus Games where he made remarks about reconciliation.

The palace announcement has been revealed by Majesty Magazine on its X, formerly Twitter handle.

The Majesty Magazine tweeted “NEW: The King and Queen, joined by the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, will host a reception at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, 20th February, celebrating exceptional individuals and organisations contributing towards humanitarian efforts across the globe.”

Earlier, Prince Harry talked about ‘reconciliation’ as the duke released a heartfelt statement after the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Canada.

Harry shared the statement on his and Meghan Markle’s website as the final moments of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler came to a close.

Prince Harry says, “To our host First Nations, thank you for your partnership and your friendship over the past three years…You’ve shown us what it looks like to fight for the survival of something far greater—your land, your culture, your communities, and your light.

"You show the world how to move forward. Armed with the truth, in order to achieve reconciliation.”