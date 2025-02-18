Ncuti Gatwa ready to abandon sinking Tardis of 'Doctor Who'?

'Doctor Who' lead Ncuti Gatwa's run as the Time Lord hasn't exactly been super successful

The BBC’s Iconic show Doctor Who is reportedly facing the axe, with Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa ready to morph his way out.

The sci-fi show, which has run for 62 years, hasn’t pleased fans as of late. This is evident in the viewership of season one, which got between 2.25million and 3.18million viewers.

Now, an insider says that the show’s run is uncertain and Ncuti wants to leave the sinking ship to preserve his career.

The Sex Education star, who’s the first Black actor to lead the show, has filmed his second season as the Doctor and has also reportedly shot his exit scene.

A source told The Sun: “Ncuti doesn’t want to be tied to the series beyond this and plans to relocate to Los Angeles with several Hollywood projects standing by for him.”

Reports of Ncuti’s exit gained more strength when a clip of the actor was cut from the aired version of his interview with Graham Norton. In the clip, he said he’d film his third season of Doctor Who next year.

It has also been announced that there will be a gap of two years between season two and season three. The long wait may add to the 32-year-old’s list of reasons for leaving.

Meanwhile, the source further explained problems with the production of Doctor Who, saying, “The show has been poorly managed in recent years and there’s a lot of people who’ve been working on this show for years and now being cast aside due to poor leadership,” the tipster explained.

A Doctor Who spokesperson has explained that a decision about season three will be made when season 2 airs.

“Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs. The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes — and exactly half of those still have to transmit,” the spokesperson told the publication.