Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden invited to palace for major honor

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has been invited to Buckingham Palace by King Charles for major honor.

According to a report by My London, Amy Dowden will formally be made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles at Palace on Tuesday, February 18.

The report says Amy Dowden, who hails from Caerphilly, will be honoured with an MBE for services to fundraising and raising awareness of inflammatory bowel disease.

Meanwhile, she has revealed that she made a hospital visit ahead of her “busy day."

Taking to Instagram, Amy disclosed that this comes almost one year after she confirmed that “no evidence of disease” was found in her health check.

The dancer was all smiles as she captioned the post: “It’s that time of the month,” with an injection emoji, adding: “Then a very busy day ahead!”

Amy informed fans she would be heading to “Wales then London.”