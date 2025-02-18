 
J.K Rolling's agency adds key hires ahead of new 'Harry Potter adaptation

February 18, 2025

J.K Rolling’s literary agency, The Blair Partnership, has announced two significant appointments in newly created leadership roles.

Variety reports that Simon Johnson has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer, while Kiran Jeffery will join as Managing Director of the Harry Potter franchise team.

Johnson, who previously worked at Universal Music UK for four years, as Managing Director of Strategy, Growth, and E-commerce, will focus on business development and expansion opportunities.

Kiran Jeffery, with a decade-long tenure at Walt Disney Imagineering, oversaw global franchise strategies and most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Disney Consumer Products EMEA.

In her new role, she will oversee the current marketing, product development, and international publishing teams for the series.

Neil Blair, founder of The Blair Partnership, expressed enthusiasm about the new additions and said, “I am delighted to welcome Simon and Kiran to The Blair Partnership. Their expertise and leadership will be a huge asset to the business and a great addition to our fantastic existing leadership team.” 

Pertinent to mention, the hiring comes as HBO begins production on its highly anticipated Harry Potter adaptation.

Filming is set to begin this summer at the same location as the original movies, with rumors suggesting that each book will have its own season.

The first season is expected to premiere on Max and HBO in 2026.

