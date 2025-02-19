John Legend reveals how he, Chrissy Teigen keep things fun at kids' shows

John Legend's kids surely have inherited their dad's singing talent.

In a recent chat on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, the EGOT winner revealed that his elder kids, Luna and Miles take musical classes.

Legend noted that he and Chrissy Teigen enjoy embarrassing their kids at school recitals.

The proud dad shared with Kelly Clarkson that his both kids are “taking vocal lessons.”

Moreover, Luna is also part of "musical theater" at her school.

"What kind of parent are you when you go to their performances, are you like the embarrassing one?" Clarkson inquired Legend.

Yeah, we like the embarrass her,” the singer joked. “You know, Chrissy is going to make some noise and I make some noise and she's like, ‘Dad, mom!’ " Clarkson admitted that she is also an embarrassing parent.

“We've earned it," she responded.

“Yes absolutely,” Legend said, adding. “And they need support. We’re supporting them.”

It is pertinent to mention that Legend and his model wife, who tied the knot in 2013, are parents to four children, two daughters, Luna 8, and Esti, 2, and two sons, Miles, 6, and 20-month-old Wren.