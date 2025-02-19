Benny Blanco stuns Selena Gomez with bizarre showering confession

Benny Blanco stunned his famous fiancée, Selena Gomez, by revealing his shower rituals.

"OK, I might not get to shower every day," the music producer confessed in a clip posted on Interview Magazine's Instagram.

“But when I do, when I feel like I deserve it, I’m in there for so long contemplating life,” he added. “I sit down in every shower I go into.”

The 36-year-old then asked Selena if she ever cries in the shower, prompting the singer to laugh.

“It's incredible. Sometimes you just have to have a good cry,” noted Blanco.

“I always get death realizations when I'm in the shower,” added the 11-time Grammy nominee.

At that, his bride-to-be looked shocked and responded, "Whoa."

“No, like, I realize I'm gonna die, but it's in the shower,” Blanco backtracked as the Calm Down hitmaker buried her face beneath a Q&A card.

“And then I cry about it a little bit, and then it goes away, and then I feel great because... of the warm water,” he said.