 
Geo News

Benny Blanco stuns Selena Gomez with bizarre showering confession

Benny Blanco shares his shocking showering habits

By
Web Desk
|

February 19, 2025

Benny Blanco stuns Selena Gomez with bizarre showering confession
Benny Blanco stuns Selena Gomez with bizarre showering confession

Benny Blanco stunned his famous fiancée, Selena Gomez, by revealing his shower rituals.

"OK, I might not get to shower every day," the music producer confessed in a clip posted on Interview Magazine's Instagram.

“But when I do, when I feel like I deserve it, I’m in there for so long contemplating life,” he added. “I sit down in every shower I go into.”

The 36-year-old then asked Selena if she ever cries in the shower, prompting the singer to laugh.

“It's incredible. Sometimes you just have to have a good cry,” noted Blanco.

“I always get death realizations when I'm in the shower,” added the 11-time Grammy nominee.

At that, his bride-to-be looked shocked and responded, "Whoa."

“No, like, I realize I'm gonna die, but it's in the shower,” Blanco backtracked as the Calm Down hitmaker buried her face beneath a Q&A card.

“And then I cry about it a little bit, and then it goes away, and then I feel great because... of the warm water,” he said.

Why Timothee Chalamet ditches his phone for months while filming 'A Complete Unknown'
Why Timothee Chalamet ditches his phone for months while filming 'A Complete Unknown'
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘curious relationship' video
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘curious relationship'
Kanye West makes bold claim amid e-commerce site ban
Kanye West makes bold claim amid e-commerce site ban
Meghan Markle to face ‘legal action' after copying ‘As Ever' logo video
Meghan Markle to face ‘legal action' after copying ‘As Ever' logo
Meghan Markle spills ‘business has flopped' even before launch video
Meghan Markle spills ‘business has flopped' even before launch
Martha Stewart faces backlash over her latest business venture
Martha Stewart faces backlash over her latest business venture
Kylie Jenner sheds light on having natural beauty look
Kylie Jenner sheds light on having natural beauty look
Meghan Markle shows ‘no evidence' of divorce from Harry: Here's why video
Meghan Markle shows ‘no evidence' of divorce from Harry: Here's why