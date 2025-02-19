Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship strained amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship has reportedly been strained after the Hollywood actress dragged the songstress into her legal battle.

In December, It Ends With Us actress filed a legal complaint against her co-star, Justin Baldoni, for s***** harassing and running a smear campaign against her.

Following this, Baldoni countersued her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane for $400 million in defamation.

Also, Baldoni’s legal team has launched a website containing evidence including WhatsApp chats, email and private text exchanges between co-star.

As per the alleged text, she reportedly referred to A-lister celebrities, Swift and Reynolds, as her dragons, though the names are not confirmed.

Recently, a source close to the Blank Space singer told Daily Mail that “Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn.”

Moreover, the 14-times Grammy award winner “is keeping her distance” from her friend and the Deadpool alum.

“Taylor wants nothing to do with this whole ordeal,” the insider added.

Before concluding, the source said, “She has always been a loyal friend to Blake and doesn’t appreciate being thrown into this at all.”

For those unversed, Lively and Swift have been friends for more than a decade. The friendship began when the 37-year-old actress posted a picture to refer the 35-year-old singer’s Bad Blood song in 2015.

It is pertinent to mention, the duo were last publicly seen in October 2024, when they went out for a double date with their respective partner.