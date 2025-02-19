Prince Harry sparks new debate with major announcement

Prince Harry has sparked new debate after the duke declared "bring on" the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, despite ongoing security challenges.

Archie and Lilibet doting father made the bold statement at the closing ceremony of the Vancouver Games, addressing a crowd of 20,000 at Rogers Stadium.

According to the BBC, Prince Harry said the event was a "platform for positive change".

The duke said, "And so long as the challenges around us demand it and require it... the Games will go on.

"Bring on Invictus Games Birmingham 2027. You have permission to party."

The report further said the Invictus Games torch has been passed to Birmingham after the closing ceremony of the 2025 event in Canada.

Following Harry’s announcement, the GB News reported the duke has risked sparking King Charles fury as his Invictus Games is set to clash with 80th birthday of Queen Camilla.

It further said King Charles is planning multiple events centring on a thanksgiving service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor to mark the milestone birthday.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Harry’s major critic, royal expert Angela Levin tweeted: “Is Harry deliberately choosing a date for the UK Invictus Games in 2027 to clash with Queen Camilla's 80th birthday.”

She added, “It's a long time away and the King and Queen don't have to go all the time or any time if they don't want to.”



