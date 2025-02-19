Meghan Markle makes yet another U turn with ‘bad faulty start'

Meghan Markle has just been ridiculed for making the biggest mistake anyone can make in their business.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede issued this comment to the Duchess, in his interview with The Sun.

In that chat were a number of remarks about the big issues plaguing Meghan’s brand launch.

“It’s a pretty big issue,” he started everything off by saying.

Because “if you’re going to be doing a deal with Netflix - making millions for yourself, but also for somebody else…” So “this huge faux pas where you’ve literally [sent out] your jams with the label saying American Riviera Orchard, and you’ve also created an Instagram site and a website,” is a big worry to the expert.

“That’s a really big business issue, and because it’s being played publicly, obviously so many people are discussing it,” and “it really looks like the business has flopped before it’s even [launched].”

He didn’t end there either, but circled back to say that its just “crazy” for any brand to change tact so quickly, especially when nothing’s “actually not even been released yet”.

“So it just feels like a really bad faulty start that she had and hopefully this new rebrand will do well, but I think time will tell,” he also added before signing off.

For those unversed, the brand name As Ever was trademarked back in 2022 and while there are no specifics, the Duchess did explain that her reason for pivoting was because she’d be limited to selling only things made in the area, had she stuck to her original branding.