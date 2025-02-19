 
Meghan Markle ‘commercial' abilities come out: ‘She will never stop'

Meghan Markle’s constant reinvention has sparked another wave of call outs

Web Desk
February 19, 2025

Meghan Markle’s constant attempts at reinvention have rubbed royal author Hugo Vickers the wrong way, and he touched on it in his interview with The Sun.

His comments have come just a day after Meghan announced the name change for her luxury lifestyle brand American Rivera Orchard, into As Ever.

While explaining his thoughts on the entire thing, Mr Vickers admitted, “I think there's a lot of sort of jumping in and then rethinking.”

“It's always this sort of rebranding of themselves, and reinventing themselves so that they're always in view of the public…”

“It does all seem a little bit…how do you put it? Incredibly commercial,” he even went as far as to add.

“It's obviously aimed at marketing. But from what I read, all this has happened quite suddenly. There's lots of applications being put in and things being registered, and so forth. I think it's all a little bit sort of done on the hoof, to be honest,” he also admitted. 

