Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'clever' move to control narrative

February 19, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s PDA heavy at the Invictus Games in Canada was no “accident,” according to a PR expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening ceremony of the seventh Invictus Games on Saturday, February 8. They were later spotted in the stands being loves up and even shared a kiss.

Now, according to a PR expert, the kiss was a strategic move done to quash rumors of divorce, which spread last year duo the couple’s solo appearances.

Edward Coram James, CEO of British marketing agency Go Up, told the Express: "They’ve both been under constant public scrutiny and after everything last year with the relationship rumours, this kind of PDA is no accident.”

“If they hadn’t done this, people would have immediately speculated that their relationship was in a bad place, which would have been the worst thing for the Netflix premiere. So, yes, this is strategic and clever,” he remarked.

"But it’s also kind of necessary for them to keep the focus where they want it," he noted of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

