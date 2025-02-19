 
Prince Andrew gets cold shoulder from King Charles, William on special day

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton decide not to wish him on social media

February 19, 2025

King Charles' younger brother and Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, Prince Andrew, has been completely ignored by the royal family on his 65th birthday or at least what it seems on social media.

Neither King and Queen nor the future king and queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton, bothered to post a birthday tribute to Prince Andrew on his birthday on Wednesday.

The official accounts of the British royal family, "The Royal Family" and "The Prince and Princess of Wales" prominent among them, usually pay tribute to their when they celebrate a milestone birthday.

According to a British media report, Prince Harry, who has a rift with King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William, the royal family, received a birthday message on his 40th birthday from both the Royal Family and the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts.

These messages are normally posted on the morning of the royal's birthday.

Prince Andrew stepped down as a working royal in 2019 after a controversial interview interview with BBC's Newsnight programme regarding his friendship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York was deprived of his royal privileges and military titles when his mother Queen Elizabeth II was alive.

The younger brother of the king was recently caught up in a scandal linking him to an alleged Chinese spy. 


