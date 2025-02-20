Alan Ritchson teases 'Reacher action-packed' season three

The first three episodes of Reacher's season three are here, and it's full-on action, as Alan Ritchson teased.



In an interview with TVLine, the actor compared the latest season to the previous ones.

“In other seasons, there was a slow, patient unraveling of the world, and the problem that he’s sent to solve,” he told the outlet. “But in Season 3, we drop you right into the middle of the action, and you sort of just have to try to keep up.

“We haven’t done that yet” on the series," the Fast X star continued. “And it makes for a really fun season.”

Unlike the season two team-up, Alan said in the current one, he is going it alone.

“There is an alliance formed with DEA Agent Susan Duffy, stationed out of a remote cabin and played by Lodge 49‘s Sonya Cassidy," the 42-year-old added. "But it’s still Reacher living life according to his own terms and rules.”

Maria Sten meanwhile added her character Frances Neagley is also back. “It’s always a gamble to figure out, ‘How can we adapt the book faithfully but also make room for Neagley?'” she shared as the author Lee Child's Persuader novel, on which the Reacher is based, did not feature Frances Neagley.

“I didn’t know whether we were going to put her in Season 3 or not, but I’m very grateful that they did," she added.

Reacher season three is airing on Amazon Prime Video.