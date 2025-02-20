Jessica Simpson reveals current dynamic with ex-husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson still has a close bond with Eric Johnson despite their heart-breaking split.

Speaking to People magazine, the 44-year-old singer confessed that her estranged husband is "still very much a part of [her] life."

“I don’t know why my heart gets tossed around but I’m one of the lucky ones,” said Jessica.

“At least I have my children and I still have Eric,” she told the outlet. “He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be.”

Recalling her breakup with the former NFL player, the With You singer said, "I've grown up so much. I can handle so much."

“Maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life,” she added.

For those unversed, Jessica announced her separation from Eric last month after 10 years of marriage. The former couple has three children together - Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.