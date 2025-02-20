Tony Awards announces host for the year 2025

Cynthia Erivo will be hosting the 2025 Tony Awards.

The announcement came on Wednesday, revealing the Wicked actress, 38, as the host for the 78th Tony Awards.

The first-time Tonys host will welcome the ceremony back to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall for the first time since 2022, LA Times noted.

“I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor,” Erivo said in a statement. “I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

Nominees for the Tony Awards—set to take place on June 8—will be announced on May 1.

Just a day earlier, the actress made headlines by landing a lead role in Jesus Christ Superstar. The three-night musical, set to be directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, will make its long-awaited return to the Hollywood Bowl after a pandemic hiatus.

Erivo is also up for an Academy Award next month for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked.

It is pertinent to mention that Erivo is only an Oscar away from her EGOT status as she already bagged a Tony in 2016 for her performance as Celie in The Color Purple, a Grammy for musical theater album for the same role and a Daytime Emmy for a performance on NBC’s Today show with The Color Purple cast.

The second installment of the Wicked adaptation Wicked: For Good opens in theaters on November 21.