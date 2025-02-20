 
Geo News

Tony Awards announces host for the year 2025

Nominations will be announced May 1 and the awards show will be held on June 8

By
Web Desk
|

February 20, 2025

Tony Awards announces host for the year 2025
Tony Awards announces host for the year 2025

Cynthia Erivo will be hosting the 2025 Tony Awards.

The announcement came on Wednesday, revealing the Wicked actress, 38, as the host for the 78th Tony Awards.

The first-time Tonys host will welcome the ceremony back to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall for the first time since 2022, LA Times noted.

“I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor,” Erivo said in a statement. “I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

Nominees for the Tony Awards—set to take place on June 8—will be announced on May 1.

Just a day earlier, the actress made headlines by landing a lead role in Jesus Christ Superstar. The three-night musical, set to be directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, will make its long-awaited return to the Hollywood Bowl after a pandemic hiatus.

Erivo is also up for an Academy Award next month for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked.

It is pertinent to mention that Erivo is only an Oscar away from her EGOT status as she already bagged a Tony in 2016 for her performance as Celie in The Color Purple, a Grammy for musical theater album for the same role and a Daytime Emmy for a performance on NBC’s Today show with The Color Purple cast.

The second installment of the Wicked adaptation Wicked: For Good opens in theaters on November 21.

Olivia Munn recalls 'disrespectful' offer after traumatic experience
Olivia Munn recalls 'disrespectful' offer after traumatic experience
Kylie Kelce reveals why Jason is 'not' her emergency contact
Kylie Kelce reveals why Jason is 'not' her emergency contact
Meghan Markle mocked for selling stuff from ‘pound shop' video
Meghan Markle mocked for selling stuff from ‘pound shop'
Ant Anstead calls out ex-wife Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa for flirting
Ant Anstead calls out ex-wife Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa for flirting
Sharon Osbourne confesses biggest mistake as Ozzy's manager
Sharon Osbourne confesses biggest mistake as Ozzy's manager
A$AP Rocky stays strong for Rihanna amid ongoing gun trial: Source
A$AP Rocky stays strong for Rihanna amid ongoing gun trial: Source
Tate McRae recalls intial reaction to new album leak
Tate McRae recalls intial reaction to new album leak
Tom Brady marks special moment with son Benjamin with lavish gift
Tom Brady marks special moment with son Benjamin with lavish gift