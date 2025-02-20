 
Geo News

Meghan Markle defies critics with rebranding of lifestyle business

Meghan Markle rebrands American Riviera Orchard into As Ever head of brand launch

By
Web Desk
|

February 20, 2025

Meghan Markle defies critics with rebranding of lifestyle business
Meghan Markle defies critics with rebranding of lifestyle business

Meghan Markle has rebranded her lifestyle business as she revealed a new name and direction in an Instagram video despite criticism.

According to a Royal source, the Duchess of Sussex "does not like taking advice,” as they alleged that Meghan ignored advice from experts and even the late Queen Elizabeth II.

They said Meghan’s decision to relaunch her brand may have been premature. "This is further evidence of what we’ve seen time and again with Meghan. She doesn’t like to take advice.”

"I’m sure she would have been advised that it was better not to launch her company until everything had been thought through carefully," they added to GB News.

"Meghan was offered so much advice and support after she moved to Britain, including from the late Queen, but most of it she ignored."

The rebrand comes ahead of Meghan's Netflix show With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere in two weeks, on March 4th, 2025.

"Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera', that sounds like such a great name,” Meghan said of her decision to rebrand.

“It's my neighbourhood; it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area."

Warner Bros. Movie World takes major step for 'Wizard of Oz' precinct
Warner Bros. Movie World takes major step for 'Wizard of Oz' precinct
Meghan Markle accused of ‘exploiting' Royal connection amid ‘As Ever' rebrand
Meghan Markle accused of ‘exploiting' Royal connection amid ‘As Ever' rebrand
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna make big promise to attorney after legal victory
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna make big promise to attorney after legal victory
Meghan Markle's motive behind Prince Harry's ‘placement' in new video revealed
Meghan Markle's motive behind Prince Harry's ‘placement' in new video revealed
Nick Jonas opens up about Priyanka Chopra's support in his career
Nick Jonas opens up about Priyanka Chopra's support in his career
Prince Andrew receives major snub on milestone birthday from Eugenie, Beatrice
Prince Andrew receives major snub on milestone birthday from Eugenie, Beatrice
Jessica Simpson reveals current dynamic with ex-husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson reveals current dynamic with ex-husband Eric Johnson
Meghan Markle lands in trouble over sudden chaotic approach to branding
Meghan Markle lands in trouble over sudden chaotic approach to branding