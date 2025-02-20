Meghan Markle defies critics with rebranding of lifestyle business

Meghan Markle has rebranded her lifestyle business as she revealed a new name and direction in an Instagram video despite criticism.



According to a Royal source, the Duchess of Sussex "does not like taking advice,” as they alleged that Meghan ignored advice from experts and even the late Queen Elizabeth II.

They said Meghan’s decision to relaunch her brand may have been premature. "This is further evidence of what we’ve seen time and again with Meghan. She doesn’t like to take advice.”

"I’m sure she would have been advised that it was better not to launch her company until everything had been thought through carefully," they added to GB News.

"Meghan was offered so much advice and support after she moved to Britain, including from the late Queen, but most of it she ignored."

The rebrand comes ahead of Meghan's Netflix show With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere in two weeks, on March 4th, 2025.

"Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera', that sounds like such a great name,” Meghan said of her decision to rebrand.

“It's my neighbourhood; it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area."