Kanye West wife Bianca Censori fallen victim to his monstrous side: Source

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are on the brink of a secret divorce.

Earlier, it was claimed that Bianca Censori’s friends are satisfied with her marriage with the controversial rapper as they claimed that their explicit “publicity stunts” are a result of mutual understanding and the mogul’s consent.

Nonetheless, the Aussie mogul has sparked concerns for her safety and well-being after she flaunted her bare figure under the “invisible dress” at the 2025 Grammys red carpet.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told RadarOnline.com, "There's growing concern among Bianca's friends and family that she's trapped and married to a monster”

The confidant also revealed, “And that she might be afraid to leave and speak out for fear of making Kanye angry.”

"The longer she stays, the more tangled in his web she becomes," the concerned source remarked before signing off from the chat.

This report comes as a shock as recently it was also disclosed that the controversial rapper and his wife have a yet-to-be-released "fashion film" that offers an artistic view of their romance.