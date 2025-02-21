Kourtney Kardashian shares challenges of newly blended family with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shares challenges of blending family with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian spoke about the challenges that came with blending her family with her husband Travis Barkers'.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star noted that in order to adjust to her newly blended family in her house she has been renewing her house.

“My goal in renovating my house and all the changes we’re making is so that we can all fit," she said. "Me and my kids, my husband and three bonus kids, and have it feel like a new space that we’re all moving back into together and that feels like just new energy and new vibes.”

For those unversed, Kourtney shares son Reign and daughter Penelope with her ex-husband Scott Disick. She is also mother to son Rocky, 15 months whom she shares with Travis.

Whereas the Blink 182 drummer is father to three kids daughter Alabama, 19, son Landon, 21, and stepdaughter Atiana.

"Yeah I’ve been there since November, since Rocky was born. I feel like blending, in the beginning, is a lot of adjusting for each person," Kourtney explained. "Us in their space and then us being out of our space and into a new space. But it’s really good, but I do want to get this going.”

"And my stepkids have lived in their home for their whole lives. It’s new, all living together in one house, which is nice. "It is change but I think we’re at a really amazing place with it," the Lemme co-founder further noted.

“I really want to get it to where our family can enjoy our house,” the proud mom of seven added. “I think all the kids will kind of always have a room at both houses. I’m definitely making space for everyone.”