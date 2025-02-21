 
Kylie Kelce shares why she avoids throwing big birthday parties for babies

The media personality is a mom to three daughters and expecting a fourth with her husband Jason Kelce

By
Web Desk
|

February 21, 2025

Kylie Kelce talked about how throwing big birthday parties for babies impacts moms

In a recent episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the podcast host got honest about kids' birthday parties before they turned 2.

The pregnant mom, who is set to celebrate two of her daughter's birthdays, shared some insights of the upcoming celebrations.

"I am not a big fan of big birthdays for babies," the mom of three noted. "I feel like it's just making more work for ourselves. I would much rather get a cake and give them a piece and then just let them go in on it, which is exactly what we've done."

For those unversed, Kylie shares three daughters Bennett, Elliotte, and Wyatt, and is expecting a fourth baby with husband Jason Kelce.

"For the past couple of birthdays, [we've] either decorated a cake to the specifications of the birthday girl or we have ordered a cake to make it special," she continued.

Giving details on how Jason and her plan the special day, Kylie noted, "We will scroll Pinterest and Google search to see some birthday cakes for kids' birthdays, and then we order it. I think it's very special for them to get to show all of the people who come to celebrate their birthday that they got to pick their cake and how excited they are for it."

