Meghan Markle struggling with all the love for Kate since ‘As Ever' announcement

Meghan Markle is reportedly struggling under the weight of he uphill battle she’s being forced to face.

An inside source made this insight public while dishing on the Duchess’ mental state.

The admissions have been made during their interview with Closer magazine.

Per this insider, “When Harry and Meghan gave up their official royal duties, they were told that everyone can serve in their own way, and this is their way of serving.”

“Yet it seems that no matter what they do— even more so, everything Meghan does— will be interpreted in a negative way,” the source admitted.

For right now, per the source, “It feels like an uphill battle, and the fact that people found fault with her helping out victims of a wildfire makes it clear that she can’t win, and that is very disheartening.”

To make matters worse, “Meghan feels incredibly hard done by and really doesn’t appreciate the disparity of it all, even though she’s softened a lot towards Kate and wishes her nothing but good health after everything she’s been through.”

Before concluding the insider also added that while “It’s something she’s just got to learn to live with at this point, but it still winds her up.”

For those unversed, since the backlash ensued, Meghan faced criticism over her Billie Eilish name-drop on Instagram, as well as her Invictus Games appearance, the early departure that followed, as well as her As Ever brand announcement.