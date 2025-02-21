Kate Hudson unveils exciting news about her future music career

Kate Hudson has dished on an exciting news about her future music career.

During an interview with Vernon Kay's BBC Radio 2 show, the Talk About Love singer candidly talked about singing live for the first time in her life.

"I'm excited. I'm excited. I'm a little nervous," she began by saying. “It's my first live show, ever! So I'm just honoured to be here.”

On February 14, 2025, Hudson released her album Glorious (Deluxe), which contains 14 songs.

Referring to one of her songs from the album, the Bride Wars actress said, “It's amazing, and especially for me, for Right On Time.”

“The song that I'm going to sing is was very, very orchestral, and so to hear it and just sing it for the first time today was just incredible.”

Before concluding, the 45-year-old singer shared her plan for the tour too and admitted, “It's more like I feel like I just want to keep singing, and I'd really like to go on tour, and hopefully that will happen at some point.”

Hudson is scheduled to perform at Beacon Theatre in New York on March 6, 2025 and also at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2025.