 
Geo News

Jenna Fischer demands bold change in workplaces for cancer screenings

'Employee of the Month' star urges companies to give employees time off for critical health measure

By
News Desk
|

February 21, 2025

Jenna Fischer demands bold change in workplaces for cancer screenings
Jenna Fischer demands bold change in workplaces for cancer screenings

Jenna Fischer has called for a major workplace change and urged companies to give employees time off for cancer screenings.

For the unversed, the 50-year-old actress is collaborating with the Working with Cancer Pledge's Screening Time Off campaign.

According to a press release, the campaign's goal is to help employers "encourage their employees to take the time to get necessary cancer screenings."

Speaking to PEOPLE, Fischer, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, shared that she got to know about it during a routine mammogram and ultrasound, which she had been delaying.

The Office star said, “It's hard to prioritise the time for cancer screenings and doctor's appointments when you are juggling work and kids and family stuff.”

“Luckily, I went when I did, my cancer was found early, and it was treatable. I’m so glad I didn’t wait,” she noted.

Emphasising the importance of a healthy body, Fischer added, “Don’t let work—or your kids, or anything else—get in the way of taking care of yourself. Take a minute right now to check which screenings you need and book them.”

“I love that this campaign focuses on the ways that employers can help. If you are an employer, you have the potential to save lives by encouraging employees to take time off for cancer screenings. Companies can ensure early detection doesn’t take a back seat to work,” the Mean Girls actress stated.

She went on to quip that “in many cases, you can keep working during cancer treatment.”

“Workplace support changes health outcomes: Employers, bosses, and coworkers alike can play an active role in their colleague’s recovery by advocating for them to take the time and space they need for treatment,” Fischer highlighted.

Linda Evangelista's pals' reaction to her mastectomy scars comes to light
Linda Evangelista's pals' reaction to her mastectomy scars comes to light
The Notorious B.I.G.'s mom breathes her last at 72
The Notorious B.I.G.'s mom breathes her last at 72
Prince William feels outraged over criticism of Kate Middleton
Prince William feels outraged over criticism of Kate Middleton
Celebrity pals rally around Leighton Meester, Adam Brody amid tough times
Celebrity pals rally around Leighton Meester, Adam Brody amid tough times
Jerry Butler, legendary R&B singer and Chicago politician, dies at 85
Jerry Butler, legendary R&B singer and Chicago politician, dies at 85
Royal family supports Kate Middleton amid backlash
Royal family supports Kate Middleton amid backlash
Meghan Markle receives backlash as Mindy Kaling drops her party tips
Meghan Markle receives backlash as Mindy Kaling drops her party tips
Kim Kardashian tells daughter: 'You're not gonna take me down'
Kim Kardashian tells daughter: 'You're not gonna take me down'