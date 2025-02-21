Jenna Fischer demands bold change in workplaces for cancer screenings

Jenna Fischer has called for a major workplace change and urged companies to give employees time off for cancer screenings.

For the unversed, the 50-year-old actress is collaborating with the Working with Cancer Pledge's Screening Time Off campaign.

According to a press release, the campaign's goal is to help employers "encourage their employees to take the time to get necessary cancer screenings."

Speaking to PEOPLE, Fischer, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, shared that she got to know about it during a routine mammogram and ultrasound, which she had been delaying.

The Office star said, “It's hard to prioritise the time for cancer screenings and doctor's appointments when you are juggling work and kids and family stuff.”

“Luckily, I went when I did, my cancer was found early, and it was treatable. I’m so glad I didn’t wait,” she noted.

Emphasising the importance of a healthy body, Fischer added, “Don’t let work—or your kids, or anything else—get in the way of taking care of yourself. Take a minute right now to check which screenings you need and book them.”

“I love that this campaign focuses on the ways that employers can help. If you are an employer, you have the potential to save lives by encouraging employees to take time off for cancer screenings. Companies can ensure early detection doesn’t take a back seat to work,” the Mean Girls actress stated.

She went on to quip that “in many cases, you can keep working during cancer treatment.”

“Workplace support changes health outcomes: Employers, bosses, and coworkers alike can play an active role in their colleague’s recovery by advocating for them to take the time and space they need for treatment,” Fischer highlighted.