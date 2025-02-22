 
Penn Badgley, Kristen Bell helping Leighton Meester, Adam Brody: Source

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are reportedly receiving support from their A-listed friends

February 22, 2025

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester reportedly lost their home in Palisades during Los Angeles wildfires.

However, in the face of this adversity, the couple has found new strength thanks to their supportive A-listed circle.

A source recently told Life & Style, “Adam and Leighton are so well loved, they have an amazing circle of friends that have stepped in to support them while they go through this nightmare.” 

“Flavor Flav has been the most vocal,” the source claimed and noted, “He’s rallied fans to download her music, but they have tons of other people in Hollywood that are behind them.”

Mentioning some from their list of A-listed friends, a source noted, “Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd have really been there for them, but the list goes on and on.”

Before signing off from the chat, they remarked, “Rachel Bilson, Penn Badgley, Chase Crawford, Seth McFarlane, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn – it’s impossible to name all their famous friends because they are both so popular.” 

