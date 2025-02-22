Rihanna to headline Glastonbury amid exciting plans

Rihanna may be taking the Glastonbury stage for the first time!

The popular superstar has reportedly been tipped to headline the iconic festival as she plans a London residency.

Following rumors for many years that the Diamond singer would perform at the world-famous festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, Rihanna is yet to perform there.

She has, once again, been suggested as one of the frontrunners to headline Glastonbury after she garnered massive success from her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

As per insiders, it is quite likely that Glastonbury may just witness Rihanna perform as she is expected to be planning a London residency in the following days.

As per The Telegraph, the Work hitmaker is lining up a six-concert long residency at London Stadium, formerly Olympic Stadium.

Two shows are scheduled for July 4 and 5, while other possible dates are July 8, 9, 11 and 12, as per a music source.

This string of concerts by Rihanna would be her first in almost a decade and would be starting just five days after Glastonbury would be due to end, that is, on June 29.

Glastonbury’s complete line-up is yet to be announced but it was confirmed that icon Neil Young would be headlining the Pyramid Stage.

Rod Stewart would be making his appearance for the Sunday Legends Slot while the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Fred Again and The 1975 are also rumoured to appear.