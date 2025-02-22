Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially declared single by court

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were officially declared single this weekend.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court declared the pair's marriage "dissolved" on Friday, six weeks after settling their divorce, per People Magazine.

The exes had been separated since April 26, 2024, as per Lopez's divorce filing—who called it quits exactly two years after their Georgia ceremony.

Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, had first wed in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022 and then celebrated their nuptials again around friends and family on August 20, 2022.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing songstress filed without a lawyer, requesting no spousal support for either party and for attorney's fees to be split.

Lopez also requested that her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, be restored.

The publication also noted that the former couple will divide the profit they receive from their marital mansion in Beverly Hills, California once it sells, which they listed for sale in July 2024.