Kristen Bell reveals if husband Dax Shepard will join her at 2025 SAGs

Kristen Bell, who is up for best actress in a comedy series for her role in 'Nobody Wants This' is also set to host this year's awards

February 22, 2025

Kristen Bell isn't sure if her husband Dax Shepard will be there to support her at the 2025 SAGS Awards.

The Nobody Wants This star, 44, was hit with the question ahead of her hosting gig at this year's SAGS, which is set to be held on February 23.

"He’s his own man and I support him," she said. "I don’t know if he’ll even come because to be honest, we don’t have very many babysitters who are ever available and he has to watch the children."

"Sometimes he’s just like, ‘We have no babysitter, God bless, I hope you do great and have a fun night,'" added Bell, who shares daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9, with Shepard.

In January, the Armchair Expert host, 50, went viral over a video his wife shared of him watching the Detroit Lions football game on his phone as they sat through the 2025 Golden Globes.

“#priorities,” Bell’s caption read alongside “#detroitlions” and “@daxshepard.”

