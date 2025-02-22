 
Jason Kelce reveals how he learned about Travis, Taylor Swift's romance

Jason Kelce talks about his brother Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift

February 22, 2025

Jason Kelce was shocked when he learned about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.

During an appearance on The Steam Room podcast, the former NFL player remembered the moment when his brother revealed he was "hanging out" with the pop star.

“I remember just being like, ‘Are you kidding me? Like you're going you're hanging out with Taylor Swift. Like, that's insane. That's awesome for you,’ ” said Jason.

“I think this felt different,” said the 37-year-old of his brother’s relationship. “What also felt different is just the way he talks about her and talked about her from the moment he was with her.”

“You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go,” continued the former Philadelphia Eagles player.

“I think that the level early on in that was something that was very eye opening to me when we first had discussions,” added Jason.

For those unversed, Taylor and Travis began dating in July 2023.

