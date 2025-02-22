'Running Point' star Jay Ellis gets honest about working with Kate Hudson

'Running Point' star Jay Ellis plays head coach and Kate Hudson plays President of an NBA team in the dramedy

Jay Ellis is gushing over his Running Point costar Kate Hudson’s balanced personality and their on-screen chemistry.

“Kate, first of all, she’s such an easy person to be around,” Ellis told Us Weekly.

“She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s a bit of a smart ass. You get all sides of her at the same time. Also, she’s, like, walking around singing all the time. She’s serenading you with this mermaid-like voice. It’s beautiful,” he continued.

In the sports comedy drama, Hudson plays party-lover Isla Gordon who becomes President of a fictitious NBA team after her older brother goes off to rehab to recover from a drug addiction. She joins forces with head coach Jay Brown, portrayed by Ellis, to get their ragtag team to win matches.

“There’s just some people you just click with. I feel fortunate to have worked with someone like Kate,” he added of the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star.

“I feel like acting is constantly giving gifts to somebody. I’m giving you a gift and then you’re reacting to it, and then you’re giving me a gift and we’re going back and forth. And I think when you’re locked in, it’s magic and you create something that hopefully people really feel and relate to…. And that was working with Kate,” he reflected.

Running Point will hit Netflix on February 27.