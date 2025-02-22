'One Piece' star gets honest about S2 release

Taz Skylar plays Strawhat chef Sanji in One Piece. He remained mum about the release date for season two but pointed to a vague timeline.



Although the shooting on the series has been completed, the makers have been keeping the release date under wraps.

In this context, The Direct's Russ Millheim asked Taz, "You're in 'One Piece,' which just wrapped Season 2, and so fans recently realized that it probably wasn't coming in 2025. Would you say that 2026 is a safe bet on when we should see the show?"

In response, he said, "It's a great question. I've heard multiple versions myself, so I'd probably be getting myself into trouble if I did say."

"But at the same time, I can quite honestly say I don't think it's clear yet, but I could again, I don't know if I'm gonna get into trouble, but I could probably say with most confidence, it's not further than that [2026] window,” Taz concluded.