 
Geo News

'One Piece' star gets honest about S2 release

Taz Skylar shares what he believes could be the release date of 'One Piece'

By
Web Desk
|

February 22, 2025

One Piece star gets honest about S2 release
'One Piece' star gets honest about S2 release

Taz Skylar plays Strawhat chef Sanji in One Piece. He remained mum about the release date for season two but pointed to a vague timeline.

Although the shooting on the series has been completed, the makers have been keeping the release date under wraps.

In this context, The Direct's Russ Millheim asked Taz, "You're in 'One Piece,' which just wrapped Season 2, and so fans recently realized that it probably wasn't coming in 2025. Would you say that 2026 is a safe bet on when we should see the show?"

In response, he said, "It's a great question. I've heard multiple versions myself, so I'd probably be getting myself into trouble if I did say."

"But at the same time, I can quite honestly say I don't think it's clear yet, but I could again, I don't know if I'm gonna get into trouble, but I could probably say with most confidence, it's not further than that [2026] window,” Taz concluded.

'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand opens up about romance with Peyton List
'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand opens up about romance with Peyton List
King Charles' office shows what Harry and Meghan have walked away from
King Charles' office shows what Harry and Meghan have walked away from
Sebastian Roche confirms major shake-ups in '1923' season 2
Sebastian Roche confirms major shake-ups in '1923' season 2
Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky plan to get married post trial?
Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky plan to get married post trial?
Taylor Swift's deposition in sexual assault case resurfaces amid Blake Lively legal battle
Taylor Swift's deposition in sexual assault case resurfaces amid Blake Lively legal battle
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster face challenges in due to Deborra Lee: Source
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster face challenges in due to Deborra Lee: Source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's secret strategy to handle Trump criticism revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's secret strategy to handle Trump criticism revealed
Pink, Carey Hart share insight into marriage of 19 years
Pink, Carey Hart share insight into marriage of 19 years