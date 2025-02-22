 
Geo News

How Pink's husband advice can save marriages of Kanye West, Justin Bieber

Kanye West and Justin Bieber are reportedly trying to save their respective marriages

By
Web Desk
|

February 22, 2025

Photo: How Pinks husband advice can save marriages of Kanye West, Justin Bieber
Photo: How Pink's husband advice can save marriages of Kanye West, Justin Bieber

Pink and Carey Hart recently marked the completion of nineteen years of their marriage.

Following their wedding anniversary, the songbird’s husband recent had a candid chat with Us Weekly in which he discussed the secret to a happy married life.

Weighing in on the duo’s approach to make things work, he started, “I don’t think it is any magical formula other than listen to the other person, communicate and authentically be there for each other,”

“Life isn’t easy; it’s always about coming back to the table,” he remarked.

It is pertinent to mention here that things were not always smooth between Pink and Carey as they parted ways for five years in 2003, but they decided to give their marriage a second chance in 2008. Hence, the pair reconciled.

In addition to this, they also welcomed two children, a daughter Willow and son Jameson during their 19 years together.

Carey’s golden words seemingly can benefit the Hollywood couples who are currently facing marital woes.

In these A-listed celebrities, Kanye West and Bianca Censori top the list as it has been feared that the musician is controlling his Aussie wife.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber Baldwin has reportedly grown tired of dealing with Justin Bieber’s demons from his past.  

Prince William and Kate Middleton near major milestone
Prince William and Kate Middleton near major milestone
Bindi, Robert Irwin remember Steve Irwin with touching tributes
Bindi, Robert Irwin remember Steve Irwin with touching tributes
'Peaky Blinders' creator shares 'expectations' for new Star Wars film
'Peaky Blinders' creator shares 'expectations' for new Star Wars film
Jenna Dewan reveals smart tactic to leave dark characters behind
Jenna Dewan reveals smart tactic to leave dark characters behind
Amazon's control over 'James Bond' faces intense backlash
Amazon's control over 'James Bond' faces intense backlash
'Captain America: Brave New World' director addresses rumors about Harrison Ford
'Captain America: Brave New World' director addresses rumors about Harrison Ford
Demi Moore shuns Hollywood trend followed by A-listed stars: Report
Demi Moore shuns Hollywood trend followed by A-listed stars: Report
Prince William and Kate Middleton return after Kensington Palace announcement
Prince William and Kate Middleton return after Kensington Palace announcement