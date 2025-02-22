Photo: How Pink's husband advice can save marriages of Kanye West, Justin Bieber

Pink and Carey Hart recently marked the completion of nineteen years of their marriage.

Following their wedding anniversary, the songbird’s husband recent had a candid chat with Us Weekly in which he discussed the secret to a happy married life.

Weighing in on the duo’s approach to make things work, he started, “I don’t think it is any magical formula other than listen to the other person, communicate and authentically be there for each other,”

“Life isn’t easy; it’s always about coming back to the table,” he remarked.

It is pertinent to mention here that things were not always smooth between Pink and Carey as they parted ways for five years in 2003, but they decided to give their marriage a second chance in 2008. Hence, the pair reconciled.

In addition to this, they also welcomed two children, a daughter Willow and son Jameson during their 19 years together.

Carey’s golden words seemingly can benefit the Hollywood couples who are currently facing marital woes.

In these A-listed celebrities, Kanye West and Bianca Censori top the list as it has been feared that the musician is controlling his Aussie wife.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber Baldwin has reportedly grown tired of dealing with Justin Bieber’s demons from his past.