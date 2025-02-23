Rihanna gets honest about her kids

Rihanna shares two children, Riot and RZA, with A$AP Rocky. But in the media, the pop icon rarely gave an insight about her family.



But in the latest interview with Harper Bazaar she opened up about the unique personality of her kids.

The Work hitmaker started with his eldest kid, RZA; she said, “RZA is just an empath,” adding, “He’s so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything.”

While her younger son Riot, she said that he's “just hilarious” and teased that he takes after his mom in wanting to “sing” during his waking hours.

“When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing,” she told the magazine.

“And I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go!’ He’s my alarm in the morning! He’s not taking no for an answer from anyone," joking, “I don’t know where he came from, dude.”

Riri also revealed Pharrell Williams, who has worked with A$AP, has “gave us this name (Riot) thinking it was going to be a girl.”

“Pharrell is very deep. He’s not surface. He will never say anything and just leave it there with a full stop," she concluded. "He will have the entire history: the energy, the time, the month that it is."