Photo: Ben Affleck lovestruck by Gillian Anderson post Jennifer Lopez divorce: Report

Ben Affleck is reportedly all hearts for his co-star Gillian Anderson.

As fans will be aware, the duo star together Netflix’s upcoming thriller movie, Animals.

Reportedly, this role was previously being considered by Ben’s pal Matt Damon due to his schedule he could not accept the offer, per RadarOnline.com.

Since Ben has always “fancied” Gillian, Ben stepped up to accept the role, and now a source tipped that "he’s totally starstruck by her!”

The spy went on to dish, “Here’s the juicy bit, Gillian has long been wary of dating the famous types, but Ben's smarts might just be her downfall.”

“He's been gushing about how sexy she is and how much he fancies her. He's lovestruck and starstruck and says Matt's loss is his big gain,” they continued.

In addition to this, the source noted, "It will be interesting to see how this translates onto the screen once the cameras start rolling.”

"Also, she is still flying solo but has kept things friendly with her ex, Peter Morgan, the genius behind The Crown. Spicy!" the insider concluded.