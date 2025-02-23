Meghan Markle pressurised to deliver ‘value for money' to Netflix

Meghan Markle is onto facing a ‘tough world’ as she begins to launch her Netflix show.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is eager to share her cooking skills with fans on the stream g giant, is told this is a make or break move for her.

Royal author Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "She's bound to be just being attacked because people want to attack her, and maybe actually, they're also jumping on the bandwagon."

"A company like Netflix wants value for money... they have to deliver," he continued.

Speaking about Meghan’s future, Vickers added: "I suspect that if it doesn't work, then it'll get axed like everything else, because that's what happens in the commercial world. You sink or swim. It's a tough world out there.

"I think in the end you have to come up with substance, and it'll be interesting to see what sort of substance is produced by this programme,” he noted.