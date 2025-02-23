 
Geo News

Meghan Markle pressurised to deliver ‘value for money' to Netflix

Meghan Markle is told Netflix wants value for money

By
Web Desk
|

February 23, 2025

Meghan Markle is onto facing a ‘tough world’ as she begins to launch her Netflix show.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is eager to share her cooking skills with fans on the stream g giant, is told this is a make or break move for her.

Royal author Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "She's bound to be just being attacked because people want to attack her, and maybe actually, they're also jumping on the bandwagon."

"A company like Netflix wants value for money... they have to deliver," he continued.

Speaking about Meghan’s future, Vickers added: "I suspect that if it doesn't work, then it'll get axed like everything else, because that's what happens in the commercial world. You sink or swim. It's a tough world out there.

"I think in the end you have to come up with substance, and it'll be interesting to see what sort of substance is produced by this programme,” he noted.

Savannah Chrisley claims brands dropped her after voicing political belifs
Savannah Chrisley claims brands dropped her after voicing political belifs
Meghan Markle reveals how she's instilling compassion in her children
Meghan Markle reveals how she's instilling compassion in her children
Ben Affleck lovestruck by Gillian Anderson post Jennifer Lopez divorce: Report
Ben Affleck lovestruck by Gillian Anderson post Jennifer Lopez divorce: Report
Rihanna hints at what to expect from new album
Rihanna hints at what to expect from new album
Kanye West sets to make big 'announcement next week'
Kanye West sets to make big 'announcement next week'
Ben Affleck ready to claim Matt Damon's loss as gain: Source
Ben Affleck ready to claim Matt Damon's loss as gain: Source
How Pink's husband advice can save marriages of Kanye West, Justin Bieber
How Pink's husband advice can save marriages of Kanye West, Justin Bieber
Jessica Simpson drops bombshell about making music without alcohol
Jessica Simpson drops bombshell about making music without alcohol