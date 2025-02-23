'Backstreet Boys' break silence on prospect of touring with '*NSYNC'

The Backstreet Boys are not entirely reclusive to the idea of touring with fellow supergroup *NSYNC someday.

The Backstreet Boys, complete with Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough, answered some burning questions on Tuesday about their forthcoming Into the Millennium residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

When asked about the possibility of the two pop powerhouses ever embarking on a joint tour, McLean, 47, said "no one knows what the future holds."

"They haven't done something in over 22 years," the vocalist said of *NSYNC, who last toured in 2002 in promotion of their final studio album Celebrity.

"And we're gonna keep doing what we do. But we'll see what happens," the Backstreet Boys frontman concluded.

The band *NSYNC most recently released Better Place in 2023, marking over two decades since the band produced a song.

The Backstreet Boys' upcoming nine-show LA stint will kick off in July and August.

"We're bringing a rebirth to a record that we released years ago and taking our fans, some that have either seen some of the show back in the days, or some that weren't even probably born yet that are seeing it for the first time," Dorough added of the band's Millennium album.