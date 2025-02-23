Tyla reflects on convincing her parents to support music career

Tyla recently reflected on her journey to stardom.

Speaking with British Vogue, Tyla shared that she was determined to succeed in the music industry.

The singer, who made debut with her single, Getting Late in 2019, said that the video went viral, "Especially in South Africa and Africa. And from there I showed my parents that I was serious about this and that it is possible."

She revealed that her parents were hesitant about her career, saying, "They didn't want me to be disappointed if things didn't go my way."

"But I was so adamant. I was going to make it happen no matter what," Tyla added.

However, in 2021, Tyla signed with Epic Records, and by 2024, she released her self-titled debut album featuring the chart-topping hit Water. Her success continued to grow, earning her a Grammy Award.

Moreover, the singer also recalled her meeting with her manager, Colin Gayle, who has worked with stars like Ne-Yo and 50 Cent.

"He wanted me to come in to record in a studio. So I met him - my parents came with me - and I recorded my first song that day," Tyla said.

She revealed that following that meeting she was "literally going between school and the studio, school, studio, school, studio..."

Adding that she "knew this is what (she) wanted to do" despite the struggle.