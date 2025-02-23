 
Rihanna shares in clear terms the life she wants for family

February 23, 2025

Rihanna has a massive fanbase and staggering popularity, but she apparently doesn’t want VIP treatment for herself and her family.

During an interview with Harper Baazar, she reflected on fame's “isolating” nature,, saying, “We like to eat with people. We like to shop with people. We like to walk the streets with people. I don’t like a private room. I don’t have them shut down stores. I don’t like the Rapunzel life."

“It’s very isolating. It’s very lonely. And what am I protecting myself from?” the Work hitmaker added.

Explaining the quality of her time with her family, RiRi said she enjoyed going to neighborhood haunts and having fun in bars.

“That’s a big thing for us and actually a really big thing for him,” she continued.

“He always reminds me, no matter how hard everything is that we’re dealing with in our life, in our careers and as parents, he’s like, ‘Remember when we were friends? Remember when we just used to have fun as friends?’" Rihanna concluded.

