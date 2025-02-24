 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez on being ‘single parent' as she marks 17th years of twins

Jennifer Lopez marks the 17th birthday of her twins with special video

By
Web Desk
|

February 24, 2025

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her twins on their special day.

The singer turned to her Instagram this week to mark the 17th birthday of celebrated her twins Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz’ with a heartfelt picture.

“Seventeen. I love you beyond forever,” she captioned the post.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about being a single mom, Lopez added: "Okay, there’s so much going on here. And I understood it. I mean, as a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids.”

Lopez told the outlet. "You want to lift them up. That doesn’t stop you from being a human being who struggles."

"I've been a single mom at times in my life, and [I've asked,] 'Am I enough for them?' " Lopez said. "And the truth is, all you need is really one good parent to love you."

